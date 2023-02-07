AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Earthquake in Türkiye: NDMA to assist in relief operations: FO

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Monday that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake there, adding that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is mobilising all available resources to assist the Turkish government in relief operations as well as post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.

“The government and people of Pakistan have received the news of a massive earthquake in Southern Türkiye earlier on Monday, with deep sorrow and anguish,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement following a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Türkiye as well as Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and some other Middle Eastern countries, killing hundreds.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend “our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Turkish people on the tragic loss of life, and offered all possible support in the relief effort.”

She added that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer condolences and express solidarity and reiterated the offer of support and assistance.

On the instructions of the prime minister, she added that the NDMA is mobilizing all available resources including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies. Urban Search and Rescue Teams trained to operate in disaster-hit areas are being dispatched with their equipment and medicines, she added.

She said that Pakistan’s Mission in Ankara remains in constant touch with the relevant Turkish authorities to identify any additional requirements for the earthquake-affected areas.

“Pakistan stands incomplete solidarity with the brotherly people of Türkiye in the wake of this unprecedented natural calamity. Beyond the immediate relief effort, we will continue to work with Türkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA earthquake Foreign Office (FO)

Comments

1000 characters

Earthquake in Türkiye: NDMA to assist in relief operations: FO

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories