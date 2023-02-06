AVN 66.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.02%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 66.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.45%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.25 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (6.4%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.08%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.32 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.61%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 42.8 (1.06%)
BR30 14,780 Increased By 368.6 (2.56%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.9 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,326 Increased By 163.1 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms after hitting 4-week low, strong US data caps gains

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:33am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China’s yuan firmed on Monday after touching a four-week low but gains were capped by strong U.S. employment data that reinforced expectations the world’s largest economy can withstand higher rates for longer this year.

The yuan retraced some losses by midday after being weighed down by a rally in the U.S. dollar on stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data, which surged to 517,000 jobs and suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer.

“Strong U.S. data implies that the U.S. economy can still withstand further rate hikes. Prior to the nonfarm data release, the market was initially expecting the first interest rate cut to come in the third quarter,” said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank. “But now that expectation has been pushed back to December.”

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7737 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, the weakest fixing in more than three weeks and softer than the previous fix of 6.7382.

Soon after, onshore yuan slipped further to 6.8077, a four-week low after opening at 6.8055 per dollar. It was changing hands at 6.7810 by midday, 192 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index rose to 103.072 from the previous close of 102.915.

After the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%-4.75% last week, the market is expecting another quarter percentage point hike in March.

Heightened geopolitical risks could also cap further upside in the yuan.

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to Beijing in a sign of a potential re-escalation of tensions between the United States and China after the U.S. military shot down a suspected surveillance balloon from China. China protested the response as an “obvious overreaction”

“The risk of U.S.-China tensions rising alongside the U.S. dollar rebound momentum on the back of solid economic data could temporarily lend support to USD in the near term,” Wong said.

Offshore yuan was trading 0.15% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.7911 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.6412 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.26% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan China’s Forex market

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan firms after hitting 4-week low, strong US data caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories