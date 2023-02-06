AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (6.34%)
PRL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.11%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 114.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.59%)
UNITY 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 42.3 (1.05%)
BR30 14,776 Increased By 363.8 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 321.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,328 Increased By 165.6 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesian economic growth rises to nine-year high

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 10:34am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s economic growth accelerated to a nine-year high in 2022 despite global uncertainty and a final-quarter slowdown, official data showed Monday, owing to soaring commodity prices and easing Covid-19 curbs.

Indonesia was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its exports and tourism-reliant economy taking a massive hit in 2020 as GDP shrunk by 2.07 percent – its first recession since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

But Southeast Asia’s largest economy has bounced back since then, posting economic growth last year of 5.31 percent, Statistics Indonesia said Monday, the highest level since 2013.

“The figures show that Indonesia’s economy grew solidly in 2022,” statistics agency head Margo Yuwono said.

He said growth was propelled by high export prices and the lifting of travel restrictions, with dropped quarantine requirements in March spurring business and spiking tourist arrivals.

“The reopening of almost all international airports has boosted people’s economic activity,” Yuwono said.

Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

The country welcomed more than 740,000 visitors in the first half of the year, an increase of more than 900 percent on-year.

The annual rise came despite slowing growth in the final quarter of the year after a strong July-September.

The economy expanded 5.01 percent on-year in October-December, down from 5.72 percent in the previous three months.

But it still maintained its annual rise from pandemic lows after expanding 3.69 percent in 2021 as coronavirus cases started to decline and export prices for key commodities like palm oil, coal and nickel rose significantly.

The country’s economic growth is expected to slow slightly this year despite the recovery, according to economists.

“Further weakness is likely as weak global demand, high inflation and elevated interest rates drag on activity,” said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics.

“We expect growth to slow further over the coming quarters.”

Indonesian economy Indonesian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesian economic growth rises to nine-year high

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major quake kills more than 100 across Turkey, Syria

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories