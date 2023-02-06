AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Iran ex-president, former PM call for political change

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
TEHRAN: Iran’s former president Mohammad Khatami and former premier Mir Hossein Mousavi have both called for political changes amid the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

As the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution approaches, one of the country’s main opposition figures, Mousavi, called on Saturday for the “fundamental transformation” of a political system he said was facing a crisis of legitimacy.

And on Sunday Khatami, the leader of the reformist movement, in a statement said: “What is evident today is widespread discontent.”

Khatami said he hoped that the use of “non-violent civil methods” can “force the governing system to change its approach and accept reforms”.

In a statement carried by local media, Mousavi said: “Iran and Iranians need and are ready for a fundamental transformation whose outline is drawn by the pure ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement.”

He was referring to the main slogan chanted in demonstrations sparked by the death on September 16 of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd.

She had been arrested three days earlier by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.

Mousavi, 80, said the protest movement began in the context of “interdependent crises” and proposed holding a “free and healthy referendum on the need to change or draft a new constitution”.

He called the current system’s structure “unsustainable”.

An unsuccessful presidential candidate in 2009, Mousavi alleged large-scale fraud in favour of populist incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, leading to mass protests.

