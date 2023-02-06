AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Agri, environment sectors: Italian team discusses collaboration with CM

APP Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: A 13-member delegation of Italian Development Cooperation Institution headed by Director Luca Maestripieri met with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Sunday in which matters pertaining to a collaboration in the agriculture and vocational training institutions were discussed.

Matters with regard to coping up with environmental pollution and smog with the help of Italian technical assistance were also discussed. Cooperation regarding renewal of GSP Plus status also came under discussion during the meeting. It was agreed during the meeting to extend mutual cooperation for the agriculture sector, vocational training and elimination of environmental pollution.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi talking with the delegation stated that the Punjab government would welcome Italian technical assistance to cope up with smog effectively and expressed his gratitude to Italy for providing access to the European Union markets. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the Punjab government would welcome technical support of Italy to bring improvement in agriculture and other sectors.

By imparting training to the TEVTA instructors in Italy would provide an opportunity to harmonize the vocational education of Punjab with the latest requirements.

The Head of the Italian delegation remarked that they felt pleased after coming to Lahore and the culture as well as hospitality of the people of Punjab is impressive.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) gave a briefing about investment opportunities in Punjab while Additional Secretary Environment apprised the delegation about air quality index and environmental pollution. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) gave a briefing on investment opportunities in Punjab while Additional Secretary Environment informed about air quality and environmental pollution.

The Italian delegation comprised Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Office Stefano Glinianski, Head of Evaluation Office Francesceo Capecchi, Deputy Head of Mission of Italian Embassy Roberto Neccia, Francesco Zatta, Emmanuelle Benini, Jacopo Branchisi, Partnership Expert Mission Coordinator, Honorary Consul of Italy Fahad Iqbal and others. Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information, CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

