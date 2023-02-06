AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Sports

PSL franchise Islamabad United launches 'Cricketing Metaverse'

Published 06 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: Islamabad United, one of the franchise s of the HBL-PSL has launched the world’s first Cricketing Metaverse offering the cricket fans unprecedented experiences with free Digital collectible cards.

Islamabad United will be the first cricket team to enter the metaverse with a world-first built-to-scale virtual stadium. The stadium will be built in the world’s leading open metaverse, Decentraland, running alongside a twin stadium that will be available on Android. Fans will be able to get closer to the team than ever before through a series of interactive experiences and challenges.

They will not only be able to interact with their favourite players’ avatars but also explore and interact with the many areas within the stadium including the locker room, player’s lounge and fans conference room. The experience will further reward visitors for their explorations and for completing challenges with official Islamabad United digital kits, club memorabilia and exciting digital assets and offers from sponsors.

Under a strategic partnership with VegasCity, in Decentraland, the U-Meta Stadium has evolved as an impressive futuristic space built over 6 acres (20,000+ sq meters).

