AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

APP Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold by-polls on another 31 National Assembly constituencies on March 19. The seats had fallen vacant due to resignations of PTI MNAs.

The notification says the returning officers (ROs) will issue a public notice in this regard on February 8, while the candidates will be able to file their nomination papers with the ROs from February 10-14, followed by publication of a list of the nominated candidates next day. The scrutiny of documents will be carried out till February 18.

The appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the ROs can be filed on Feb 22. Last date for devising of appeals by the appellate tribunals will be Feb 27, followed by publication of the revised list of candidates on February 28. The candidates can withdraw their nominations papers and publication of revised list of candidates is fixed as Mar 01.

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on March 02 and the polling will be conducted on March 19.

The seats were vacated when the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

The by-elections will be held in these constituencies: NA-02 Swat-I; NA-03 Swat-II; NA-05 Upper Dir-I; NA-06 Lower Dir-I; NA-07 Lower Dir-II; NA-08 Malakand Protected Area; NA-09 Buner; NA-16 Abbottabad-II;NA-19, Swabi-II; NA-20, Mardan-01; NA-28, Peshawar-II; NA-30, Peshawar-IV;NA 34, Karak;NA-40, Bajaur-I; NA-42, Mohmand;NA-44, Khyber-II;NA-61,Rawalpindi-V;NA-70, Gujrat-III;NA-87, Hafizabad-I; NA-93,Khushab-I;NA-96, Mianwali-II; NA-107,Faisalabad-VII;NA-109,Faisalabad-IX;NA-135, Lahore-XIII;NA-150, Khanewal-I; NA-152,Khanewal-II;NA-158, Multan-V;NA-164, Vehari-III; NA-165,Vehari-IV;NA-177,Rahim Yar Khan-III and NA-187, Layyah-I.

National Assembly elections ECP by elections by polls election schedule NA seats PTI MNAs resignation NA by elections 31 NA seats

Comments

1000 characters

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Russian oil supply likely by April

‘IMF is giving Pakistan tough time’

RDA: pace of growth slightly lower

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

Read more stories