31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold by-polls on another 31 National Assembly constituencies on March 19. The seats had fallen vacant due to resignations of PTI MNAs.

The notification says the returning officers (ROs) will issue a public notice in this regard on February 8, while the candidates will be able to file their nomination papers with the ROs from February 10-14, followed by publication of a list of the nominated candidates next day. The scrutiny of documents will be carried out till February 18.

The appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the ROs can be filed on Feb 22. Last date for devising of appeals by the appellate tribunals will be Feb 27, followed by publication of the revised list of candidates on February 28. The candidates can withdraw their nominations papers and publication of revised list of candidates is fixed as Mar 01.

Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on March 02 and the polling will be conducted on March 19.

The seats were vacated when the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

The by-elections will be held in these constituencies: NA-02 Swat-I; NA-03 Swat-II; NA-05 Upper Dir-I; NA-06 Lower Dir-I; NA-07 Lower Dir-II; NA-08 Malakand Protected Area; NA-09 Buner; NA-16 Abbottabad-II;NA-19, Swabi-II; NA-20, Mardan-01; NA-28, Peshawar-II; NA-30, Peshawar-IV;NA 34, Karak;NA-40, Bajaur-I; NA-42, Mohmand;NA-44, Khyber-II;NA-61,Rawalpindi-V;NA-70, Gujrat-III;NA-87, Hafizabad-I; NA-93,Khushab-I;NA-96, Mianwali-II; NA-107,Faisalabad-VII;NA-109,Faisalabad-IX;NA-135, Lahore-XIII;NA-150, Khanewal-I; NA-152,Khanewal-II;NA-158, Multan-V;NA-164, Vehari-III; NA-165,Vehari-IV;NA-177,Rahim Yar Khan-III and NA-187, Layyah-I.