AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brent oil may retest resistance of $82.98

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 09:54am
Brent oil may retest a resistance of $82.98 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $83.60-$84.22 range.

A wave c from $86.21 has completed, after it narrowly missed its target of $80.99.

The swift recovery of the price from the Thursday low of $81.25 confirms the completion. Compared with the various projection levels, the retracements on the trend of $75.11 and $77.61 are less important.

They will be reconsidered when the current bounce is over. Immediate support is at $81.70, a break below which could be followed by a shallow drop into $80.45-$80.99 range.

Brent oil may test support of $82.10

On the daily chart, oil is falling towards the bottom of the wave b around $77.56.

The fall could be due to the continuation of a wave (C) from $125.19, which is unfolding towards $57.95-$67.75 range.

Brent crude oil

