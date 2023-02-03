Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 02, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.29686 4.30800 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.57500 4.51729 4.57500 0.10814
Libor 3 Month 4.79629 4.81457 4.82971 0.31057
Libor 6 Month 5.08786 5.10829 5.22529 0.52314
Libor 1 Year 5.31529 5.33929 5.66643 0.92971
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
