AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to all parties conference

  • PM also invites two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday
APP Published February 2, 2023
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called an All Parties Conference (APC) of leaders across the political spectrum to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges, APP reported.

The APC will be held on February 7 in Islamabad and all the leading political leaders have been invited to the meeting.

The prime minister also invited the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a former speaker of the National Assembly, had contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and former defense minister Pervez Khattak in this regard.

Ayaz Sadiq conveyed to the two leaders the prime minister's invitation to the APC.

The PM also invited two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday.

He asked the PTI leaders to share the names of two nominated representatives of the party for the apex committee meeting.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers of the intelligence institutions will attend a meeting of the committee to be held at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The meeting will discuss the incident of terrorism that occurred at the mosque in Police Lines Peshawar on January 30.

The committee will consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter Terrorism Department and police.

terrorism PM Shehbaz Sharif APC

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to all parties conference

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan expects 'sincere cooperation' from Afghan interim govt to address terrorism: FO

US transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize

At least 17 killed as oil tanker collides with passenger coach near Kohat tunnel

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Read more stories