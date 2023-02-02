PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to all parties conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called an All Parties Conference (APC) of leaders across the political spectrum to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges, APP reported.

The APC will be held on February 7 in Islamabad and all the leading political leaders have been invited to the meeting.

The prime minister also invited the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a former speaker of the National Assembly, had contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and former defense minister Pervez Khattak in this regard.

Ayaz Sadiq conveyed to the two leaders the prime minister's invitation to the APC.

The PM also invited two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday.

He asked the PTI leaders to share the names of two nominated representatives of the party for the apex committee meeting.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers of the intelligence institutions will attend a meeting of the committee to be held at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The meeting will discuss the incident of terrorism that occurred at the mosque in Police Lines Peshawar on January 30.

The committee will consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter Terrorism Department and police.