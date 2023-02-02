AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.21%)
DGKC 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.97%)
FCCL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HUBC 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 73.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 110.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,034 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,330 Decreased By -103.3 (-0.72%)
KSE100 40,563 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -71.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum consumption overview

BR Research Published 02 Feb, 2023 08:40am
Follow us

Up till last year, there were two ways to look at growing petroleum sales in Pakistan. The rising consumption of petroleum products indicated rising demand which was fueled by many factors such as rising auto sector sales, improving industrial and manufacturing activity, higher agricultural activity, better control of smuggling through borders as well as improved economic activity. The other way to look at the rising petroleum sales was the significantly higher imports of the same which along with rising inflation was fueling the current account deficit.

The situation completely changed since then. The first half of FY23 showcases the weakness in petroleum consumption due to weakening demand and rising prices. There has been a visible downward streak in petroleum consumption in the country whether it’s the monthly sales in December 2022 on a month-on-month basis, year-on-year basis, the entire year CY22 or for the overall six months ended Dec 2022 for FY23. Parsing petroleum consumption by provinces shows that the bulk of the consumption continues to come from Punjab; its share has stood at 59 percent in 1HFY23 in overall consumption that includes furnace oil, high-speed diesel, motor spirit, JP-1, Kerosene, etc.

The slump in oil consumption in 1HFY23 is due to weak economic activity and a pessimistic outlook. Weak LSM and manufacturing, falling exports, declining car sales, and subdued agricultural activity are key factors behind the decline in OMC sales. And then the high inflation in the country has been restricting the growth in offtake, while the continued political uncertainty leaves little hope for recovery this fiscal year.

furnace oil current account deficit High Speed Diesel (HSD)

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum consumption overview

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories