AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Qatar ends lower

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:39pm
Follow us

Dubai stock market closed higher on Wednesday, outperforming the Gulf region, while Qatari stocks retreated amid volatile energy prices.

Dubai’s benchmark index snapped its losing streak since Friday, climbing 1.4% and marking its best day since September. The index was lifted by gains in almost all constituent stocks.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, rose 2.3% and toll operator Salik gained 2.4%.

Dubai Financial Market Co, the operator of Dubai stock exchange, rose 3.6% after it reported a 41.7% surge in FY net profit.

Mashreq Bank added 3%, after the lender proposed annual cash dividend of AED 9 per share, up 800% from last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.3% higher, extending its rally into the third consecutive session, helped by a 1.5% gain in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender, surged 3.3% on its best day since early November, after achieving 23% growth in both annual and fourth-quarter net profit.

The lender also raised its annual dividend by 48.6% to AED 0.55 per share.

Most Gulf markets fall, Abu Dhabi ends higher

Qatari stock index dropped 1.2%, extending its losses for the third consecutive session with most of its constituent stocks in negative territory.

Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its slide since Monday, falling 2.9%, and Industries Qatar dropping 1.8%.

The Qatari stock market remained under pressure due to the sharp decrease in natural gas prices during the last few weeks, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“However, it could find some support if energy markets recover in a more consistent manner.”

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.1% loss in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.2% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has revised its 2023 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia to 2.6%, 1.1 percentage points below its October projection.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.2%, dragged down by 4.1% loss in E-Finance, 4.8% fall in Talaat Mostafa.

Telecom Egypt and EFG Hermes declined 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.1% to 10,784
 QATAR            lost 1.2% to 10,800
 EGYPT            fell 0.2% to 16,408
 BAHRAIN          lost 0.4% at 1,921
 OMAN             added 0.1% to 4,710
 KUWAIT           rose 0.6% to 8,130
 ABU DHABI        added 0.3% to 9,844
 DUBAI            rose 1.4% to 3,348
======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Qatar ends lower

'Higher than expectations': Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 27.6% in January

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala jail

Imran says governor KP's letter to ECP regarding delay in polls raises 'suspicions’

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Read more stories