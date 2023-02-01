AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Mushtaq Ghumman Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to increase the price of paracetamol tablets on demand of manufacturers of paracetamol products who have sought the increase to offset the sharp increase in raw materials, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Section 12 of the Drugs Act 1976 (Annex-l) and Section 7 of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act, 2012 empowers the federal government to fix the Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of drugs to be sold in the market. Further, the drug price fixation mechanism has been detailed in Drug Pricing Policy 2018 and amended with the approval of Federal Government of July 15, 2020.

Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) of DRAP constituted on August 5, 2013 is empowered to fix and review maximum retail prices of drugs subject to approval by the federal government.

The Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) in its 50th meeting held on January 12, 2022 recommended an increase in MRPs of six drugs containing paracetamol and its combinations.

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

The recommendations of the DPC were not approved by the federal Cabinet in its meeting held on August 16, 2022. The federal Cabinet in its meeting held on September 13, 2022, while rejecting another summary to increase MRPs of 10 drugs, directed the FBR to immediately exempt all duty and taxes on import of APIs for paracetamol.

A summary to solicit approval of exemption of pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from customs duty was considered by the ECC of the Cabinet in its meeting held on September 21, 2022.

After deliberations, it was noted that exemption of APIs from customs duty will discourage the local manufacturing of APIs and it will not help resolve the issue of shortage of paracetamol tablets. Therefore, it was considered appropriate to increase the MRP of paracetamol 500 mg tablets by 80 paisa per tablet to Rs 267 from its current approved MRP of Rs 1.87 and to increase the MRP of paracetamol suspension/syrup by Rs 12.18 per pack of 120 ml to Rs 117 from its current approved MRP of Rs 104.82.

The prime minister while chairing an online meeting via video link of the authorities concerned to review the pace of various flood relief and rehabilitation activities in the flooded areas directed that provision of subsidy for three months may be worked out by Ministry of Finance and Ministry of NHS, R&C to keep the price of paracetamol stable in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC DRAP floods ministry of finance Taxes Federal Cabinet FBR Ministry of National Health Services raw materials paracetamol DPC Panadol pharmaceutical firms flood relief Pharma paracetamol shortage price of paracetamol tablets paracetamol products MRPs

Comments

1000 characters

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories