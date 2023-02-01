AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Russian ambassador meets IGP Islamabad

Press Release Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Russian Federation in Pakistan, Danila Ganich, along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, where he met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, said a press release.

IGP Islamabad welcomed the delegation along with senior officials and briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralised system of the project including emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system and “Pukar-15” helpline. They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring systems.

He further told the delegation that various emergency services of Islamabad Capital Police have also been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that all kinds of facilities can be provided to the citizens on time. IGP Islamabad gave a police shield to the Ambassador on behalf of Islamabad capital police. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.

