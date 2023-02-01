AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore retreats as traders assess China demand

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:08am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore futures slipped on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark price pulling back from the previous session’s contract high, as traders assessed demand in top steel producer China while also keeping an eye on regulatory risks.

The steelmaking ingredient, however, was on track for a 2% monthly gain in the Dalian Commodity Exchange, and has risen 11% on the Singapore Exchange this month, extending a rally driven by improved demand prospects after China dismantled strict COVID-19 curbs.

The so-called China reopening has also boosted spot iron prices, with the benchmark 62%-grade material hitting the highest since June on Monday above $130 a tonne, SteelHome consultancy data showed. The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian exchange was down 0.6% at 872 yuan ($129.09) a tonne, as of 0544 GMT.

SGX iron ore’s benchmark March contract shed 0.9% to $127 a tonne. “Iron ore prices may stay range-bound when steel mills resume production after the CNY (Lunar New Year) break,” industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel said in its latest weekly outlook.

Iron ore port stocks in China also likely accumulated after the week-long holiday, it said. Worries about regulatory intervention as China has warned against excessive market speculation were also seen curbing iron ore prices. “The risk of price regulation still exists,” analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note.

China iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange iron iron ore prices

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore retreats as traders assess China demand

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories