KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.672 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,278.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 10.558 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.544 billion), Silver (PKR 2.915 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.500 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.091 billion), DJ (PKR 802.319 million), Platinum (PKR 315.900 million), SP500 (PKR 288.879 million), Copper (PKR 271.092 million), Natural Gas (PKR 265.061 million), Palladium (PKR 85.817 million) and Brent (PKR 32.182 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 12.353 million were traded.

