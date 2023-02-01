AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Easing inflation worries lift Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:31am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stocks rose on Tuesday as labour cost data indicated that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to taming inflation was taking hold ahead of a decision by the central bank, while gains on the Dow were limited by weak earnings updates.

US employment costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, bolstering expectations of the Fed slowing the pace of its interest rate increases.

“The report was a little lower than expected and that seemed to really spark a move in markets,” said Randy Frederick, managing director at Charles Schwab.

“It shows that the overall economy is slowing down, but it should be a positive overall because it means that the Fed’s actions to quell inflation are actually working.”

The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point hike (bps) at the end of the its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were up, with consumer discretionary rising 1.2% after a 7.2% gain in General Motors Co.

The automobile conglomerate forecast stronger-than-expected earnings for 2023 and said it would cut $2 billion in costs. United Parcel Service jumped 4.2% on strong quarterly earnings, boosting the Dow Jones Transport Average index.

Capping gains on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was Caterpillar Inc, down 4.2% after reporting a drop in quarterly profit on higher manufacturing costs, while McDonald’s Corp dropped 2.4% on warnings of short-term inflationary pressures.

“With additional earnings coming in this week, participants are a little concerned that the market got a little bit ahead of itself and so are a little cautious heading into the Fed meeting,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 62.08 points, or 0.18%, at 33,779.17, the S&P 500 was up 22.13 points, or 0.55%, at 4,039.90, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 97.78 points, or 0.86%, at 11,491.59.

PulteGroup Inc jumped about 9%, lifting the PHLX Housing index to a 10-month high, after its quarterly earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations aided by higher house prices.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are set to end January higher for the first time since 2019, while the Nasdaq is up more than 9% as appetite for growth stocks bounced back.

Hopes of a downshift in the Fed’s policy has eased worries of pressured valuations for the rate-sensitive group.

As many as 165 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected to have fallen 2.4% for the quarter, compared with a 3% decline expected a day earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.81-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 15 new lows.

United States US inflation US stocks US economy interest rate Dow Jones Industrial Average US employment Fed S&P 500 index interest rate hikes US Federal Reserve Fed policy rate

Comments

1000 characters

Easing inflation worries lift Wall Street ahead of Fed decision

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories