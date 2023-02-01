AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Feb 01, 2023
Lucky Core Industries Ltd announces financial results

Published 01 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2022.

During the period under review, the company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd Japan (Morinaga Milk), for a partial divestment of approximately 26.5 percent of the issued and paid up capital of Nutrico Morinaga Private Limited (NMPL). Accordingly, as per IFRS 5 – Non-current Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, the same has been classified as discontinued operations in the financial statements for the half year ended December 31, 2022.

Profit after Tax (PAT) for the six months period under review for both continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 3,274 million is 46 percent lower than the SPLY. EPS attributable to the owners of the holding company for both continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 32.76 is 48 percent lower than the SPLY.

Lucky Core Industries Ltd announces financial results

