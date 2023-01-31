AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Most Gulf bourses decline, tracking oil prices; Dubai gains

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 03:08pm
Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, in tandem with oil prices and Asian peers as investors were cautious ahead of major central bank meetings this week, while Dubai bucked the trend.

Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point increases by the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror US monetary policy changes.

The Qatari Stock index declined 1%, pressured by losses in banking stocks, with the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank falling 1.9%, while Commercial Bank dropped 2.3%.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index retreated 0.9%, as Conglomerate International Holding Company moved down 2.1% on plans to invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.2 million) in Adani Enterprises’ follow-on stock offering. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group, controlled by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani.

Last week, short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt, eroding $65 billion of the group’s combined market value. Adani has called the report baseless.

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

However, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank surged 4.3% after the lender posted a 56% jump in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.14 billion dirhams ($310.38 million).

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.5%, dragged down by financial and real state stocks. Luxury home maker Retal Urban Development fell 0.7% and Riyad Bank decreased 2.2%. Brent Crude fell 11 cents, or 0.13%, to $84.79 a barrel by 0743 GMT.

However, National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia (known as Bahri) jumped 4.3% as the company reported more than 500% growth in fourth-quarter net profit and a 76% increase in revenue.

Dubai’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.8% gain each in top lender Emirates NBD and toll operator Salik Company.

