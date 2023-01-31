AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.2%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
DGKC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.26%)
HUBC 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.71%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
NETSOL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.93%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
PPL 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.14%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
TRG 112.40 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.09%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,022 Increased By 54.5 (1.37%)
BR30 14,366 Increased By 181.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 40,449 Increased By 577.8 (1.45%)
KSE30 15,101 Increased By 203.2 (1.36%)
Gold slips ahead of Fed, but on pace for third monthly gain

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 12:21pm
Gold prices eased on Tuesday, but were en route to their third straight month of gains, as market participants awaited the US Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,917.56 per ounce as of 0547 GMT, however it was headed for a monthly gain of more than 5%.

US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,933.60. The dollar index held steady but was set for a fourth consecutive monthly drop.

A weaker greenback tends to make dollar-priced bullion an attractive bet. Traders mostly expect the Fed to scale back rate hikes to 25 basis points (bps) at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The US central bank slowed its tightening pace to 50 bps in December after four straight 75-bp hikes. “Prices are trading in a narrow range ahead of the Fed meet.

The gold market has already priced in a 25 bps hike. If the Fed strikes a dovish tone, then it will be positive for gold,“ said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

A low interest-rate environment decreases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. “I expect gold to trade between $1,900 and $1,925 over the next week,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide. Top gold consumer China’s economic activity swung back to growth in January, official data showed, as a wave of COVID-19 infections passed through faster than expected following the country dismantling its pandemic controls.

Gold surges to new peak on back of rupee depreciation, speculation

“With the Chinese economy recovering, physical gold demand in China will improve. Also, there will be support for other precious metals, which are industrial in nature,” Kedia added. Meanwhile, spot silver lost 0.7% to $23.43 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% at $1,003.51, while palladium inched up 0.2% to $1,641.08. All three metals were headed for a monthly decline.

