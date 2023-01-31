AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
DGKC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.26%)
HUBC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.79%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
NETSOL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.17%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
TPLP 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.27%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,023 Increased By 55.7 (1.4%)
BR30 14,375 Increased By 190.5 (1.34%)
KSE100 40,477 Increased By 605.4 (1.52%)
KSE30 15,119 Increased By 221.1 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM hails Brexit as ‘huge opportunity’, three years on

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 11:47am
Follow us

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday defended Brexit, insisting that leaving the EU had brought significant achievements and offered a “huge opportunity”, three years after the withdrawal agreement entered force.

“In the three years since leaving the EU, we’ve made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges,” Sunak said in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s three-year anniversary since the country formally left the EU.

He said Brexit was a “huge opportunity to deliver” on his priorities on growth, employment and social mobility.

The prime minister – who will also mark 100 days in office this week – said the UK had “forged a path as an independent nation with confidence” and “that momentum hasn’t slowed”.

He said this included Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, trade deals with 70 countries and “taking back control of our borders”.

The statement came as Sunak faces numerous challenges, with thousands of UK workers launching waves of strike action over pay outpaced by soaring inflation as the cost-of-living crisis hits millions.

Sunak did not mention the problems in Northern Ireland surrounding post-Brexit trading agreements that have led to months of negotiations between London and Brussels.

A YouGov poll last week found 63 percent think the government is handling the issue of Brexit badly.

In a jargon-heavy statement, Sunak said progress had been made in “a range of key growth areas”.

He cited economic reforms including the opening of free ports that exist outside normal tax and customs territory, as well as regulatory reforms to the financial sector.

Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

Sunak also included a bill going through parliament to scrap all the EU laws automatically retained post-Brexit and a new system of subsidies to business without “unnecessary EU bureaucracy”.

The UK is still pushing for association with the EU’s Horizon Europe scientific research exchange programmes, Sunak added, but is “working hard on developing a domestic alternative”.

Britain has complained of being excluded in breach of the post-Brexit deal from the flagship programme that funds research, nuclear regulator Euratom and the Copernicus satellite monitoring group.

Europe Brexit EU commission British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Comments

1000 characters

UK PM hails Brexit as ‘huge opportunity’, three years on

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories