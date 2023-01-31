AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 08:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The steel industry is facing a critical situation as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is still not opening Letters of Credit (LCs), leading to the closure of numerous steel businesses and widespread job losses.

According to Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP), Secretary General, Wajid Bukhari, the delay in opening of the LCs has caused a severe shortage of raw materials, leading to production delays and financial losses for companies.

According to industry estimates, the steel sector in Pakistan employs over 200,000 people directly and has an annual production capacity of over 5 million tons.

However, the crisis has forced many steel companies to reduce production or even shut down operations.

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

This has led to joblessness and a drastic decline in the steel industry contribution to the country’s economy.

Secretary General PALSP stated that it is estimated that a total of approximately 7.5 million jobs are at stake because if there is no steel we will witness the subsequent closure of cement and all construction allied industries within a few weeks. Even during COVID-19, Steel industry was categorized as an essential industry.

The SBP is reportedly not opening LCs due to a shortage of foreign currency reserves, leading to delays in the import of essential raw materials such as scrap steel and additives to manufacture steel indigenously.

In addition, the shortage of raw materials has led to a significant increase in the prices of steel products, making them unaffordable for many consumers. Steel bar prices have surpassed Rs275,000/ton but if the shortage persists, experts believe that the prices can easily cross Rs300,000/ton.

The steel industry is calling on the government and the SBP to take immediate and drastic action to resolve the crisis. They are demanding that the SBP open LCs at a curtailed level declared through a policy or circular as soon as possible to ensure the timely import of raw materials and the continuation of production.

They also urge the government to provide significant financial assistance to the industry to help mitigate the catastrophic losses caused by the crisis. All major sectors, including food, textile, pharmaceuticals, chemical, machinery, steel, plastic and automobile are suffering from the decline in production. It is being said that currently 5,700 containers are stuck at the ports but in reality, the number is even higher than 9,000.

Apart from that, detention charges of $160 million and demurrages of Rs250 million have already been imposed.

The steel industry is in dire straits, and the inability of the State Bank to open LCs is pushing our members to the brink of collapse said PALSP Secretary General, Bukhari.

We urgently call on the government and the SBP to take immediate action to resolve this crisis and ensure the survival of our operations.

“We need a circular to be issued effective immediately, allowing the manufacturers to import raw materials, albeit at curtailed levels,” PALSP added.

