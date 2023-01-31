Strategie Grains keeps EU rapeseed forecast at 19.5m tonnes

PARIS: Consultancy Strategie Grains’ forecast for 2023 European Union rapeseed output remains unchanged at 19.5 million tonnes, in line with last year’s estimated volume, it said in an oilseed report on Monday.

Rapeseed crops are generally in satisfactory condition, with the weather outlook not suggesting any risks up to the end of January, the report said.

The French consultancy increased its forecast for this year’s sunflower seed harvest to 11.3 million tonnes from an initial projection of 11.2 million tonnes, with the planted area expected to reach a record high.