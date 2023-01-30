AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.82%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,438 Increased By 36.1 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,420 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

Reuters Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 11:18am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as global producers this week will likely keep output unchanged during a meeting this week and investors are cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility.

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0435 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.57 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.1%.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak their current oil output policy when they meet virtually on Feb. 1.

Still, an indication of a rise in crude exports from Russia’s Baltic ports in early February caused Brent and WTI to post their first weekly loss in three last week. “No change to the OPEC+ output is expected to be announced at this week’s meeting and we expect outlook commentary from the US Fed to be the key driver of the outlook in the near term,” said National Australia Bank analysts in a research note.

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, the market broadly expects the US central bank to scale back rate hikes to 25 basis points (bps) from 50 bps announced in December, which may ease concerns of an economic slowdown that would curb fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Oil prices earlier gained amid tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in oil producer Iran and as China, the world’s biggest crude importer, pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.

Oil prices settle lower on Russia supply outlook

“It is not really clear yet what’s happening in Iran, but any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow,” said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore. “We have Russia on the supply side and China on the demand side.

Both can swing by more than 1 million barrels per day above or below expectation,“ said Grasso, formerly an oil trader with Italy’s Eni.

“China seems to have surprised the market in terms of how fast they are coming out of zero COVID while Russia has surprised in terms of resilience of export volume despite the sanctions.”

China resumes business this week after its Lunar New Year holidays. The number of passengers travelling prior to the holidays rose above levels in the past two years but is still below 2019, Citi analysts said in a note, citing data from the Ministry of Transport.

“Overall international traffic recovery remains gradual, with high-single to low-teens digits to 2019 level, and we expect further recovery when outbound tour group travel resumes on Feb. 6,” the Citi note said.

Also read

Israel Iran Oil prices Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories