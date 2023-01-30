UK PM fires Conservative party’s cheif after tax probe

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs found a “serious breach” of ministerial rules, the government said.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government,” Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier’s own judgement and vows of integrity.

The government also released the inquiry report by Sunak’s newly appointed independent ethics advisor, Laurie Magnus.