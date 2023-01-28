By-elections on 33 NA seats on March 16: ECP

ISLAMABAD: With the acceptance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers’ resignations last week, 113 National Assembly seats have fallen vacant, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday opted to go for phase-wise by-elections, as it announced by-polls on March 16 for 33 National Assembly seats.

In an apparent move to scuttle the opposition’s purported plan to bring a confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf swiftly accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers last week which had been pending before him since April 2022.

According to a notification issued by ECP, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the constituencies where the by-elections will be held include 1) NA-04 Swat-III, 2) NA-17 Haripur-I, 3) NA-18 Swabi-I, 4) NA-25 Nowshera-I, 5) NA-26 Nowshera-II, 6) NA-32 Kohat, 7) NA-38 D I Khan-I, 8) NA-43 Khyber-I, 9) NA-52 Islamabad-I, 10) NA-53 Islamabad-II, 11) NA-54 Islamabad-III, 12) NA-57 Rawalpindi-I, 13) NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, 14) NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, 15) NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI, 16) NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII, 17) NA-67 Jhelum-II, 18) NA-97 Bhakkar-I, 19) NA-126 Lahore-IV, 20) NA-130 Lahore-VIII, 21) NA-155 Multan-II, 22) NA-156 Multan-III, 23) NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-III, 24) NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III, 25) NA-242 Karachi East-I, 26) NA-243 Karachi East-II, 27) NA-244 Karachi East-III, 28) NA-247 Karachi South-II, 29) NA-250 Karachi West-III, 30) NA-252 Karachi West-V, 31) NA-254 Karachi Central-II, 32) NA-256 Karachi Central-IV, 33) NA-265 Quetta-II.

