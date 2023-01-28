Minister opens gas transmission project

LAHORE: Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) Senator Dr Musadik Malik inaugurated gas transmission project in district Hafizabad. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, former Member of National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, Shahid Hussain Bhatti and MD SNGPL Ali J Hamdani were also present on the occasion.

The project which is expected to benefit 57,000 consumers of 150 villages has been completed at a cost of Rs2,142 million. Sui Northern Gas spent Rs1,609 million while funding of Rs533 million was provided by the Government of Pakistan.

The inaugurated gas transmission project includes 25.3km 8” dia long transmission line, distribution network of 582km and a Sales Metering Station (SMS) at Pindi Bhattian. The distribution network has already been commissioned by connecting with the existing supply mains.

This project while ensuring supply to the new consumers, will also help in addressing low pressure issues of existing consumers of Pindi Bhattian, Kot Sarwar, Kaley ke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian and surrounding villages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023