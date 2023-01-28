AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Remarks about Fawad: Elahi tenders apology

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 07:22am
LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made a telephonic call to Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faisal Fareed advocate and apologised to him and Fawad Chaudhry’s family for his statement regarding Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest.

Elahi said that he had years-long relationship of respect with Fawad Chaudhary and his family. “The sentiments of Fawad Chaudhary and his family were hurt by yesterday’s unintentional statement, which I regret,” Elahi said.

“The arrest of Fawad Chaudhary and the registration of a false case against him is a brutal act. It is highly condemnable,” he stated.

“Chaudhary Sahib! It is so great of you that you have apologised. I and my family consider you as our elder and look up to you with great respect,” Faisal Fareed Advocate said to Pervaiz Elahi. “We as a family pray for the eternal safety of you and your family,” he added. It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while hinting at the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, had said that the close associate of Imran Khan should have been arrested earlier.

