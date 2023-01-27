AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.24%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.9%)
DGKC 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.41%)
EPCL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.6%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.55%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.02%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.92%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.61%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.77%)
MLCF 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.22%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.95%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.38%)
TPLP 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.76%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Adani Group carnage drives Indian shares to over 3-month lows

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 04:26pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate’s market value over two days.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.61% at 17,604.35 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.45% to 59,330.90, trimming some losses in the last few minutes of trading after having hit over 2% lower earlier in the session.

The indexes settled more than 2% lower each in the truncated week, their most in a month, after two straight weekly gains.

The sell-off in equities was triggered by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Wednesday that flagged concerns about the Adani Group’s debt levels and use of tax havens.

Stocks of Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy tumbled 20% each, while Adani Power dropped 5%, with all three hitting their lower circuit.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were the worst performers on the Nifty 50, closing 18.5% and 16.3%, respectively. Heavyweights State Bank of India and ICICI Bank led losses with a decline of 5% and 4.5%, respectively.

India’s Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale

Adani Enterprises closed at 2,761.45 rupees, well below the lower end of the price band for its $2.45 billion follow-on public offering (FPO).

“It has clearly dented overall investor sentiment. The nervousness has led to a fall in stocks across the board. When a selloff of this kind of magnitude is seen in a very short span of time, investors sell other stocks where they are in the money,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, SMC Global Securities.

Meanwhile, India’s market regulator will study the Hindenburg Research report to add to its own ongoing preliminary investigation into the group’s foreign portfolio investors, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Financials sector fell 2.5% to their three-month lows even though brokerages said banks’ exposure to the Adani Group was within manageable limits.

Auto stocks were a few bright spots with a 1% rise, with Nifty 50 members Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors advancing 6% each after their strong quarterly results.

