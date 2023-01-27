AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.49%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.27%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.85%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 63.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.58%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.6%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
UNITY 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,470 Decreased By -55 (-0.38%)
KSE100 40,721 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,183 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for second day, but set for weekly drop

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 11:25am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Friday on bargain-hunting, but were set for a weekly drop due to sluggish exports and a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.01% to 3,857 ringgit ($911.60) per tonne by the midday break, adding to Thursday’s 0.75% gain.

So far this week, the contract has declined 0.90%. Palm advanced on continued bargain-buying, while the market eyed the narrowing discounts over competing oils, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group. “The uptick came following a recovery in CBOT soy oil futures overnight and in crude oil prices,” he said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.13%, extending a 0.40% gain overnight. The Dalian exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year celebration. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged higher for a second straight session, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in China demand.

Higher crude oil prices make palm oil more attractive as an alternative source of biodiesel feedstock. Malaysia maintained its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-25 fell 28.4% to 876,193 tonnes from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

Palm oil posts biggest loss in six weeks on weaker rival oils

The ringgit strengthened against the US dollar for a sixth straight session, making palm less attractive for dollar holders.

Palm oil may bounce more towards 3,888 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilisation around the support of 3,721 ringgit, the Dec. 12, 2022 low, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises for second day, but set for weekly drop

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

Read more stories