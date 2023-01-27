IDP Pakistan continues to facilitate Pakistani youth to have easy access to international education

TEXT: I am thoroughly delighted to convey my best wishes on behalf of IDP’s global network on this auspicious occasion of Australia Day 2023. Being an ASX 100 company (Australian stock exchange-listed company headquartered in Melbourne), IDP prides itself on its dedication towards helping Pakistani youth and ambitious professionals materializing their study abroad aspirations with top Australian universities.

IDP Pakistan is striving to offer expert guidance and support to aspiring Pakistani international students and provide top-of-the-line facilities in IDP IELTS test centres. We are serving the needs of Pakistani youth to encourage them in their pursuit of their international studies in Australia – among other desirable destinations, supported by 800+ international education institutions on IDP’s portfolio. Operational in Pakistan since September 2019, IDP offices in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are home to highly qualified and ethical education counsellors, along with official IELTS staff manning the test centres. These trained and certified professionals serve to help students gain entry into their preferred university courses across Australia, the UK, and North America. IDP Education aims to further expand its footprint to better facilitate Pakistani students looking to achieve their goals of studying overseas.

IDP Education is a world leader in international student placement services. With a network of over 120 international student placement offices & more than 140 IELTS centres, IDP has a global presence that spans across more than 30 countries. IDP’s remarkable journey and rich 50-year history of helping people improve their lives, and the lives of their communities, through international education continues down the same path with renewed determination.

Humayun Bin Akram Country Director IDP Pakistan

