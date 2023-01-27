AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Australia Day: Message from Pervez HaroonMadraswala

Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

TEXT: On behalf of all the members of PABF, I extend my very best wishes on the auspicious occasion. PABF has members of Australian and Pakistani companies representing Australian firms in the Pakistani market. The forum also helps Australian companies and the forum's members to seek and secure investment opportunities in Pakistan. PABF has 65 active members who proactively promote Australian business interests in Pakistan's major sectors.

You would appreciate that PABF's prime focus is to reinforce the longstanding trade relations between Australia and Pakistan through its broad base of members. I would like to avail of this opportunity to thank the Australian High Commission in Islamabad, the High Commissioner H.E. Neil Hawkins, the Patron in Chief of PABF, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission team, for working with PABF members in continuously exploring new avenues of economic cooperation between both countries. This synergy has proved to be very productive in the past, and PABF is highly spirited to promote business cooperation in the future further.

As Chairman of Pakistan-Australia Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), I endeavor to tap all possible opportunities and convince Australian firms to choose Pakistan. Our country is emerging on the economic map, and there are still many unexplored commercial opportunities. To do this, PABF is geared up to offer its expertise and services to potential companies. In this New Year, the priority sectors of bilateral economic cooperation through trade and investment will be in education (tertiary, vocational, and corporate training); agribusiness (dairy, livestock, and crop production); processed foods; and IT and communications products and services. Future sectors that may provide Australian trade and investment opportunities include clean energy technologies (including clean coal, wind, and renewables); and water management. As a value addition to members, PABF is also committed to supporting its members to enter the Australian market with their 'Made in Pakistan' brand in the sectors of textile, software, and handmade furniture.

I, once again, congratulate all the Australians living in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on the very festive occasion of Australia Day. PABF reassures its fullest cooperation to play its pivotal role in strengthening the cordial relations between both countries.

Australia-Pakistan DostiZindabad!

Chief Executive Officer, Clipsal by Schneider Electric Pakistan President, Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF) Chairman, Pakistan-Australia Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Heartiest congratulations to all Australians and all bonafide members of Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF) on Australia Day 2023.

