Customs enforcement: Importance of Knowledge sharing

TEXT: As the world continues to evolve and global trade becomes increasingly complex, the role of Customs becomes more important than ever. Customs organizations are responsible for enforcing laws and regulations related to international trade, protecting the economic frontiers of their countries, and collecting revenue from imports and exports. In order to effectively fulfill these responsibilities, it is essential that Customs organizations nurture the next generation of Customs officials and promote a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride within their ranks.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) has recognized the importance of nurturing the next generation by promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs. As such, the WCO has chosen "Nurturing the Next Generation: Promoting a Culture of Knowledge-Sharing and Professional Pride in Customs" as the theme for International Customs Day 2023. This theme highlights the critical role that Customs plays in shaping the future of global trade and the importance of investing in the development of Customs officials.

Promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing within Customs is essential to its success and effectiveness. Customs officials must have access to the latest information, best practices, and expertise in order to effectively enforce laws and regulations. It is imperative that the knowledge gained by Customs officials is institutionalized and passed on to next generation of Customs officials to enable the department to effectively deploy its institutional database in Customs operations in general and Enforcement operations in particular.

In order to effectively combat smuggling, it is important for Customs Enforcement formations to develop detailed profiles of known smugglers involved in smuggling activities, as well as their family members, associates, and relatives. This includes monitoring their bank accounts and financial transactions, and tracing their assets, in order to proceed with the forfeiture of properties that were acquired through proceeds from smuggling. This can be done through the use of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977 and the forfeiture of property rules notified via Customs Rules, 2001 through SRO 05(I)/2021 dated 04.01.2021.

Additionally, it is important for the Customs database to include information on the common routes of smuggling used by these establishments, as well as the places where smuggled goods are stored and dumped. By keeping track of evolving trends in smuggling, including the modus operandi used for smuggling non-duty paid goods and narcotics, Customs officials can stay informed and take effective measures to combat these activities. Promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing within Customs is crucial in order to equip enforcement personnel with the skills and expertise they need to succeed in their anti-smuggling roles. By fostering a collaborative and informed environment, Pakistan Customs can ensure that their officials have the necessary tools to effectively combat smuggling activities in the country.

In addition to knowledge-sharing, it is important to promote a sense of professional pride within Customs organizations. This sense of pride comes from the recognition that the work that Customs officials do is important and has a real impact on society. It can be fostered through recognition and appreciation of the work of Customs officials, as well as through opportunities for professional development, training and advancement. Pakistan's economy is facing significant challenges, including trade and budget deficits. The role of Pakistan Customs is crucial in addressing these issues, as it is responsible for maximizing revenue collection, increasing the tax to GDP ratio, curbing mis invoicing and combating smuggling. According to data from the World Bank, Pakistan's tax to GDP ratio was just 9.2% in 2021-22, which is significantly lower than the average of 13.3% for lower-middle-income countries. One major challenge Pakistan faces is smuggling, particularly from Afghanistan and Iran. The Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement allows for transit goods to travel through Pakistan to Afghanistan, but unfortunately, some of these goods make their way back into the Pakistani market. Data from reports of World Bank shows that smuggling costs the country an estimated $2 billion in lost revenue each year. To address this issue, a series of steps are required to be initiated including putting in place effective mechanism of information sharing among Law Enforcement Agencies and chalking out joint strategies for carrying out anti-smuggling operations.

In addition, it is vital that we promote knowledge-sharing among stakeholders at the import and export stages to ensure that legitimate and bona fide goods and vehicles are able to move in and out of Pakistan. As one of the few automated public sector organizations in the country, Pakistan Customs has made significant progress in the realm of automation and it is essential that we continue to build upon these achievements and strive for even greater success in this area.

The interdiction of smuggling and the curtailment of the flow of illegal goods at borders and airports are crucial tasks for Pakistan Customs and other government organizations. Effective interdiction of smuggling requires the integration of information and intelligence from a variety of sources, including Customs officers, law enforcement agencies, and other government organizations. This information can be used to identify and target high-risk cargo, individuals, and organizations involved in smuggling activities. By leveraging the expertise and resources of these various organizations, Pakistan Customs can more effectively disrupt smuggling networks and prevent illegal goods from entering or leaving the country.

In addition to the interdiction of smuggling of non-duty paid goods, the prevention of the flow of hazardous goods is also a key priority for Pakistan Customs and other government organizations. This includes the interception of drugs, weapons, and other hazardous materials that pose a threat to public safety and security. By working together, Pakistan Customs and other government organizations can more effectively identify and intercept these illegal goods, protecting the citizens of Pakistan and maintaining the integrity of our borders.

In conclusion, Pakistan Customs plays a vital role in the economy of the country as it is responsible for the collection of a significant portion of national revenue, as well as the enforcement of various laws and regulations at entry and exit points. Its efforts to interdict smuggling and curb the flow of illegal goods are critical in protecting the economic frontiers of Pakistan and ensuring that only legitimate and bona fide cargo enters and leaves the country. Pakistan Customs is continuously working towards modernizing and automating its processes in order to enhance efficiency and transparency, and is committed to fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride within the organization. The promotion of such a culture is essential for the continued success and growth of Pakistan Customs including its anti-smuggling operations.

USMAN BAJWA

Collector of Customs Enforcement, (Karachi)

