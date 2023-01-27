AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
International Customs Day: Messages from Nadeem Kamil (President 2022-2023) Karachi Customs Agents Association

Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

TEXT: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) wishes the Customs worldwide community a cheerful International Customs Day.

The world customs community is celebrating International Customs Day on 26th January 2023 across the globe and we are proud represent the Karachi Customs Agents Association which is the most proactive true representative body of Customs Agents working in Karachi and we are proud to serve the Custom Agent community since the past 55 years by contributing efforts to resolve the issues / problems that are faced by the trade at all forums.

In the prevailing scenario global trade requires international cooperation and coordination among governments and trade bodies. It compels in sharing and improving knowledge within the customs community. This year’s theme of “Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and professional pride in customs” creates a sense of new responsibilities which cannot be addressed without the necessary skills, knowledge and connectivity.

Pakistan Customs being an active member of the International Customs family interact with customs organizations of the other countries under the aegis of the World Customs Organization. This interaction helps support the smooth and lawful flow of goods, services, people, technologies, capital, culture and ideas. This connectivity with the international organizations paves way for modernization and economic development of the country.

Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in economic development through targeted controls and the facilitation of legitimate trade. Pakistan Customs has always remained in the forefront of liberalization and rationalization of the trade regime and procedures in supporting government’s initiatives to facilitate and enhance trade with international partners. The ongoing restructuring of tax administration and automation of Customs procedures, in line with international best practices, will go a long way in integrating Pakistan’s economy with the global economy and harnessing the fruits of globalization.

I also would like to appreciate the role of Directorate of Reforms and Automation and Pakistan Single Window towards the modernization of the system which has made it possible to handle increased volumes of trade today.

In such an environment, the task of customs agents is highly important in helping the government to achieve an appropriate balance between trade facilitation and regulatory control. Karachi Custom Agents Association and its members have proven from time to time that they are at the vanguard with customs to maintain that balance. The Karachi Customs Agents Association is especially grateful to Pakistan Customs for making us a part of the International Customs Day. I wish to convey my best wishes to the Pakistan Customs on the International Customs Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

International Customs Day Karachi Customs Agents Association KCAA Nadeem Kamil

