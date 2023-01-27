International Customs Day: Messages from Nadeem Kamil (President 2022-2023) Karachi Customs Agents Association

TEXT: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) wishes the Customs worldwide community a cheerful International Customs Day.

The world customs community is celebrating International Customs Day on 26th January 2023 across the globe and we are proud represent the Karachi Customs Agents Association which is the most proactive true representative body of Customs Agents working in Karachi and we are proud to serve the Custom Agent community since the past 55 years by contributing efforts to resolve the issues / problems that are faced by the trade at all forums.

In the prevailing scenario global trade requires international cooperation and coordination among governments and trade bodies. It compels in sharing and improving knowledge within the customs community. This year’s theme of “Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and professional pride in customs” creates a sense of new responsibilities which cannot be addressed without the necessary skills, knowledge and connectivity.

Pakistan Customs being an active member of the International Customs family interact with customs organizations of the other countries under the aegis of the World Customs Organization. This interaction helps support the smooth and lawful flow of goods, services, people, technologies, capital, culture and ideas. This connectivity with the international organizations paves way for modernization and economic development of the country.

Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in economic development through targeted controls and the facilitation of legitimate trade. Pakistan Customs has always remained in the forefront of liberalization and rationalization of the trade regime and procedures in supporting government’s initiatives to facilitate and enhance trade with international partners. The ongoing restructuring of tax administration and automation of Customs procedures, in line with international best practices, will go a long way in integrating Pakistan’s economy with the global economy and harnessing the fruits of globalization.

I also would like to appreciate the role of Directorate of Reforms and Automation and Pakistan Single Window towards the modernization of the system which has made it possible to handle increased volumes of trade today.

In such an environment, the task of customs agents is highly important in helping the government to achieve an appropriate balance between trade facilitation and regulatory control. Karachi Custom Agents Association and its members have proven from time to time that they are at the vanguard with customs to maintain that balance. The Karachi Customs Agents Association is especially grateful to Pakistan Customs for making us a part of the International Customs Day. I wish to convey my best wishes to the Pakistan Customs on the International Customs Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023