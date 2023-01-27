AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
International Customs Day: Messages from Tariq Mahmood Pasha Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue

Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
TEXT: I extend my heartiest felicitations to the fraternity of Pakistan Customs on the International Customs Day, 2023, which being a signature event, highlights the role played by Pakistan Customs in protecting the economic frontiers of the country. Customs authorities perform a wide range of functions spanning from collection of government revenues, trade facilitation, enforcement measures taken against illicit trade and smuggling of goods. The theme for this year’s International Customs Day “Nurturing the next Generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs” encapsulates the development of requisite human capital and organizational capabilities amongst Customs administration to perform the versatile roles through nurturing the young customs officers, promoting knowledge sharing, enhancing institutional learning and inculcating professional pride.

It is heartening to see that the officers of Pakistan Customs Service have played a praise-worthy role – in line with the vision of the Federal Board of Revenue in accomplishment of state-of-the-art information and communication technology solutions such as Pakistan Single Window (PSW). For sustaining such initiatives, it is imperative that, in line with thepresent theme of International Customs Day, Customs functionaries acquire insights, experience and professional aptitude for effective performance of their functions. At the same time, the role of the senior management in Pakistan Customs is equally significant in providing an environment to the next generation so that they are able to play a pivotal role in the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of the country.

It is also crucial to promote a sense of professional pride amongst the Customs fraternity, especially the young officers for motivating them to perform to the best of their abilities. I firmly believe that the young generation can play an instrumental role in aiding our country to be economically stronger.

In the end, I once again congratulate Pakistan Customs on the occasion of International Customs Day and wish a very resulted-oriented year ahead.

International Customs Day Tariq Mahmood Pasha

