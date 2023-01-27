AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

International Customs Day: Messages from Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Minister for Finance and Revenue

Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

TEXT: This indeed gives me great pleasure to celebrate this year’s International Customs Day focusing on the promotion of human resource, knowledge sharing and professional pride in Customs Service. I congratulate the WCO in inviting attention of the Customs all over the world towards an important theme which is critical for the organizational service delivery. The success of any organization fundamentally lies in its human resource, systems, procedures and service delivery. Pakistan Customs has been investing immensely in transforming its systems and procedures with the help of information technology. In coordination with the WCO and the use of modem technology. Pakistan Customs has significantly contributed to the progression of the organization on modern lines to ensure belter service delivery to the trade and industry.

Pakistan Customs has transformed its clearance system in line with the international best practices and WCO guidelines. Through Pakistan Single Window platform, trade has been facilitated to interact with multiple regulatory agencies through a single platform for processing their trade related regulatory processes and requirements. These measures have modernized the way of working and have brought much needed transparency, efficiency and confidence of the stakeholders particularly among trade and businesses.

I would also like to reverberate WCO’s focus on inculcating sense of professional pride in the work and service delivery of the organization. The enabling environment built through projects such as WeBOC clearance system. PSW outreach to regulatory agencies, pre-arrival clearances and managing trade through IT applications have successfully created a strong IT based trade processing infrastructure in the country. This has not only reduced the cost of doing business on one hand but has also ensured higher level of trade facilitation.

We acknowledge that Customs modernization interventions have increased the ease of doing business in Pakistan and have reduced the distortions in processing of import and exports across borders. I appreciate the Pakistan Customs’ efforts in leveraging modem technology with a sense of dedication, embedded with the purpose of serving this nation and achieving the goals of revenue collection, trade facilitation and national development.

Finally, I once again congratulate the entire Customs fraternity on the occasion of International Customs Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar International Customs Day

Comments

1000 characters

International Customs Day: Messages from Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Minister for Finance and Revenue

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories