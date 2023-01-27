International Customs Day: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan

TEXT: On the occasion of International Customs Day 2023, I would like to felicitate Pakistan Customs fortheir effortsand contribution as a border control agency inrestrictingthe movement of illicit goods, maximizing revenue collection, and facilitating bonafide trade. It isnoteworthy that during the previous decade, Pakistan Customshas efficiently equipped itself withlatest digital technologies resulting in expeditious clearance of import and export cargo, thus creating ease of doing business and improving the overall business environment in the country.

I believe that a vibrant organization must not rest on its laurels and continuously strive for excellence. This year’s International Customs Day theme of “Nurturing the next Generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs” presents another opportunity for making improvements and emphasizesthe need for laying down a strong foundation for the young generationto learn, grow and develop a specialized skill set based onknowledge and free flow of information. This will ultimately lead to professionalism and pride in serving the nation.

Pakistan Customs should keep striving to guard the economic frontiers of the country against revenue evasion and smuggling with utmost dedication, diligence and honesty. The Customs authorities should take pride in tackling the challenges and rendering services to the nation while also remembering the services of many Customs functionaries who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifices should also be revered on this occasion as it will inspire the young generation of officers to perform their duties fearlessly and develop a true sense of commitment and dedication.

On the occasion of International Customs Day, I would also like to urge all ranks of Pakistan Customs to come forward and play their part in overcoming the economic challenges currently faced by the country by fighting the menace of smuggling and evasion of duties and taxes to meet the revenue targets.

I hope Pakistan Customs will rise to the challenge and keep serving the nation with dedication and commitment.

