PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen economic, trade engagement with US

  • Stresses the need for structured and broad-based engagement to advance both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional domains
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2023 08:16pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

The premier expressed that view while talking to US Ambassador Donald Blome, who called on him in Islamabad today.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the United States.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in both bilateral and regional domains.

The Prime Minister thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Ambassador Blome said the United States would continue to support Pakistan’s post-flood recovery as well as the Government’s efforts for economic development and reform.

On Wednesday, Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Senior Macroeconomist for the Deptt of Treasury for Pakistan Eva Ghirmai, Financial attache’ Larita Bolden, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Robert Kaproth and briefed them on the economic outlook of the country.

He apprised that the present Government inherited a weak economic legacy and said that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on fixing things in the right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors including the energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth and development.

He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

