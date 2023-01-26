AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
US Treasury official meets Dar

Press Release Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division Wednesday.

Senior Macroeconomist for the Deptt of Treasury for Pakistan Eva Ghirmai, Financial attache’ Larita Bolden, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Robert Kaproth and briefed on the economic outlook of the country.

Dar invites US investment, says govt to facilitate foreign investors

He apprised that present Government inherited weak economic legacy and said that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on fixing things in right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors including energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth and development. He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

Pakistan US Finance Division Ishaq Dar US Treasury Department Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha Pakistan Economic outlook Finance minister Ishaq Dar Tariq Bajwa Robert Kaproth

