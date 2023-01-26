AVN 66.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.73%)
BAFL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.86%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.61%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.93%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.04%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.41%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (6.72%)
NETSOL 86.07 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.78%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.26%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.15%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 105.1 (2.66%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 231.9 (1.63%)
KSE100 40,679 Increased By 894.2 (2.25%)
KSE30 15,129 Increased By 329 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield rises to highest since BOJ meeting

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 01:17pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year bond yield on Thursday rose to its highest level since the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting last week, as investors stopped buying ahead of an auction for bonds with the same maturity.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.460%, its highest level since the BOJ kept a trading band for the benchmark yield unchanged at the policy meeting on Jan. 18.

After the BOJ meeting, traders bought back 10-year bonds to cover short positions.

They had been aggressively selling the bonds on expectation the BOJ would widen the trading band for the 10-year bonds again, or abandon the YCC, the scheme the central bank uses to keep the yield low.

“Some investors stopped buying to cover short positions of 10-year bonds. They can buy 10-year bonds at an auction,” said Kentaro Hatono, fund manager at Asset Management One.

“Investors do not want to buy the bonds at 0.5% or lower because they believe that it is a matter of time the BOJ would abandon its YCC (yield curve control) policy.” The ministry of finance is scheduled to hold the auction for 10-year bonds on Thursday next week.

Japan 10 year bond yield tops BOJ policy ceiling despite bond-buying announcement

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.300%. Yields on longer-term notes fell, with the 30-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 1.515% and the 40-year JGB yield slipping 2.5 basis points to 1.775%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.015% and the five-year yield was flat at 0.180%.

BOJ Japan's 10 year bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield rises to highest since BOJ meeting

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Read more stories