Samanabad Mor underpass: Caretaker CM orders completion of work by April 15

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given a deadline, to complete the Samanabad Mor underpass project by April 15 and asked the LDA and line departments, to devise a plan to work round the clock to complete it before schedule.

All the available resources should be used for the speedy completion of this project. By increasing the number of machinery and labourers, the completion of the project should be ensured ahead of time and the speed of work on the project should be accelerated, the CM further said. Implementation of an effective traffic management plan should also be ensured to keep the traffic flowing during the work on the project, he added.

The Samanabad underpass will facilitate the daily movement of people from adjoining areas including Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and other localities.

The 400-meter-long Samanabad underpass will be completed at 2.3 billion rupees. Earlier deadline for completing this project was September 30.

Earlier, the interim CM has issued instructions for the early completion of the re-modelling project of the Central Business District from Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard).

A deadline has been given to complete the re-modelling project of the underpass from Barkat Market to Ali Zeb road and Kalma Chowk underpass by February 15. The CM has directed that the contractor should complete the project as soon as possible so that the citizens can get convenience in their daily movements.

He further directed that two lanes should be made functional within 24 hours for the flow of traffic from Kalma Chowk to Liberty.

There are transportation difficulties and two lanes would facilitate traffic flow, he noted and directed that he should be updated daily about the progress of the project.

