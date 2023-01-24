AVN 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.8%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.13%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
OGDC 83.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.57%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.02%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.24%)
UNITY 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.7 (0.99%)
BR30 13,771 Increased By 201.8 (1.49%)
KSE100 38,828 Increased By 384.5 (1%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.3 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

After six-year break, Biden names envoy to press North Korea rights

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:54am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday named an envoy to press North Korea on human rights, ending a six-year gap that included the entire presidency of Donald Trump, who pursued high-profile talks with Pyongyang.

Biden nominated for the position Julie Turner, a Korean-speaking career diplomat who now heads the Asia section of the State Department’s human rights bureau.

She needs confirmation from the Senate, where little opposition is expected.

The ambassador-level position has been mandated by Congress under a 2004 law that sought to draw attention not just to security but to rights concerns in North Korea, one of the world’s most authoritarian countries.

The position has been vacant since January 2017 when the envoy under Barack Obama, Robert King, stepped down as part of the presidential transition.

Trump’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, sought to get rid of the post as part of a corporate-style restructuring to consolidate envoy positions.

US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search

His successor, Mike Pompeo, did not fill the position as Trump pursued diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump once said he “fell in love.” The two leaders met three times, easing tensions but leading to no lasting agreement.

Biden, who has vowed to put a new focus on human rights, filled the position more than two years into his four-year term.

His administration has proposed lower-level diplomacy with North Korea, which has rebuffed the offers and unleashed a volley of rockets including tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles that may be able to strike the US mainland.

The State Department in its last global report on human rights wrote of widespread abuses in North Korea including strict bans on any whiff of dissent, public executions and mass incarceration camps in which prisoners are subject to forced labor and starvation.

Donald Trump Barack Obama Mike Pompeo State Department Pyongyang Julie Turner

Comments

1000 characters

After six-year break, Biden names envoy to press North Korea rights

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories