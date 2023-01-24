Critical Covid cases drop to 9

ISLAMABAD: The number of critical Covid-19 cases in Pakistan dropped to nine, the lowest in over two years, the National Health Institute (NIH) reported.

According to the NIH, Pakistan in the past 24 hours reported no death by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,576,186 after the detection of 10 more cases. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,640 till Monday.

Pakistan has conducted 3,025 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which, 10 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.33 per cent.

