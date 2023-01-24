Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 23, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 38,443.59
High: 38,553.01
Low: 38,135.53
Net Change: 35.61
Volume (000): 38,406
Value (000): 2,466,073
Makt Cap (000) 1,458,338,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,051.37
NET CH (-) 10.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,424.49
NET CH (+) 50.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,401.55
NET CH (-) 32.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,184.12
NET CH (+) 31.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,861.96
NET CH (+) 47.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,070.60
NET CH (+) 27.48
------------------------------------
As on: 23-January -2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Comments