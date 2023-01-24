KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 23, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 38,443.59 High: 38,553.01 Low: 38,135.53 Net Change: 35.61 Volume (000): 38,406 Value (000): 2,466,073 Makt Cap (000) 1,458,338,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,051.37 NET CH (-) 10.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,424.49 NET CH (+) 50.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,401.55 NET CH (-) 32.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,184.12 NET CH (+) 31.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,861.96 NET CH (+) 47.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,070.60 NET CH (+) 27.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-January -2023 ====================================

