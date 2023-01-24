Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 23, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30514 4.31371 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.51314 4.45443 4.51314 0.10500
Libor 3 Month 4.81557 4.79243 4.82971 0.25771
Libor 6 Month 5.10200 5.10114 5.22529 0.44443
Libor 1 Year 5.34729 5.35700 5.66643 0.78986
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
