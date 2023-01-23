Police van comes under attack in KP

PESHAWAR: A bomb was exploded on Sunday through a remote-controlled device near a police van, planted on the roadside in Badaber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, according to the police, no loss of life was reported in the explosion. According to a statement issued by the Peshawar Capital City Police, Nasir Khan — in charge of the Badaber’s Shaikhan check post — was patrolling in Gula Khan Zangal, an area bordering Khyber Agency, when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his vehicle.

“Khan’s vehicle was slightly damaged in the blast. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported,” it said.

The police, after the incident, collected evidence from the crime scene. A bomb disposal unit was also called to the site of the incident.

The bomb disposal unit said that about one kilogram of explosive material was used in the blast which damaged the vehicle.

The police also launched a search in the area to trace those who had triggered the IED targeting police and any other facilitators.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) said that approximately one kilogram of explosives was used in the blast.

Since the talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan.

Last night, a policeman was martyred and two others were injured when unidentified assailants attacked a police post in Dheri Zardad locality of Charsadda.

Last week, a deputy superintendent of police and two constables were martyred when militants, armed with automatic assault weapons, targeted the Sarband police station on the outskirts of the province’s capital, Peshawar late at night.

Officials said the militants, equipped with advanced weapons, including thermal weapon sights, carried out a ‘coordinated’ attack.

On Jan 10, unknown militants attacked the Yarik police station in Dera Ismail Khan with rifles and missiles. However, no loss of life was reported.

