KP says endeavouring to expand PPP programme

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is keen to expand its Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme. In this regard an investment readiness conference was held at a local hotel, in which, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was the chief guest.

More than 200 investors belonging to various sectors attended the event organised by KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

Director General CTA Bakhtiar Khan, while addressing on the occasion, elaborated on the concept of integrated tourism zones.

He said the government is offering projects in various areas including roads, health, industries, tourism, education supported by sustainable development goals.

GM investments CTA Omair Khattak gave a detailed presentation of integrated zones in Ganool-Mansehra and Mankiyaal-Swat.

The keynote address was given by the Chief Guest Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus, President of Citizens Developers Association and former President ICCI.

He endorsed the efforts of KP CTA and extended full support in making these zones the next big investment opportunity in the province since they were designed based on a complete ecosystem concept and would offer a complete package to domestic and international travellers.

He stated that since the feasibility of the project has been commissioned by the World Bank this is most certainly reassuring for both local and foreign investors. He also appreciated the fact that all stakeholders including legal teams were present during the conference to answer all questions raised by the audience.

He highlighted that there is a potential to generate $40 billion from tourism annually which will be a significant contribution to the GDP and will create millions of jobs. Introduction of a dedicated tourist police was also a very positive strategy in KPK.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, MD PTDC Aftab Rana, VC Board of investment Engr Said Mehmood, SVP ICCI Sheikh Fahad Waheed, Chief Economist Go-KP Asghar Khan were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023