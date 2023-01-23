Your rupee last half year

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (July 04 to Dec 30, 2022).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 30.06.2022 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 04.07.2022 30.12.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 205.5 204.8 226.4 204.5 05/07/2022 239.9 29/07/2022 + 20.900000 10.17 U.K 249.310 247.600 272.630 1.6159 25/11/2022 292.890 02/08/2022 + 23.320000 9.35 Japan 1.504700 1.515200 1.706400 1.468500 17/10/2022 1.827100 02/08/2022 + 0.201700 13.40 Euro 215.230 213.980 241.800 209.090 13/07/2022 245.570 29/07/2022 + 26.570000 12.34 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 30.06.2022 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 04.07.2022 30.12.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 206.0 205.3 226.9 205.0 05/07/2022 240.4 29/07/2022 + 20.900000 10.15 U.K 249.920 248.200 273.230 240.520 12/10/2022 293.500 02/08/2022 + 23.310000 9.33 Japan 1.508300 1.518900 1.710200 1.471900 17/10/2022 1.830900 02/08/2022 + 0.201900 13.39 Euro 215.750 214.500 242.330 209.590 13/07/2022 246.080 29/07/2022 + 26.580000 12.32 ========================================================================================================

