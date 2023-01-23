AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 23, 2023
Your rupee last half year

Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (July 04 to Dec 30, 2022).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        30.06.2022                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  04.07.2022  30.12.2022                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       205.5     204.8     226.4     204.5   05/07/2022     239.9   29/07/2022   +   20.900000  10.17
U.K     249.310   247.600   272.630    1.6159   25/11/2022   292.890   02/08/2022   +   23.320000   9.35
Japan  1.504700  1.515200  1.706400  1.468500   17/10/2022  1.827100   02/08/2022   +    0.201700  13.40
Euro    215.230   213.980   241.800   209.090   13/07/2022   245.570   29/07/2022   +   26.570000  12.34
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        30.06.2022                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  04.07.2022  30.12.2022                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       206.0     205.3     226.9     205.0   05/07/2022     240.4   29/07/2022   +   20.900000  10.15
U.K     249.920   248.200   273.230   240.520   12/10/2022   293.500   02/08/2022   +   23.310000   9.33
Japan  1.508300  1.518900  1.710200  1.471900   17/10/2022  1.830900   02/08/2022   +    0.201900  13.39
Euro    215.750   214.500   242.330   209.590   13/07/2022   246.080   29/07/2022   +   26.580000  12.32
========================================================================================================

