AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

Amjad Ali Shah Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday administered oath to former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Azam at a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, IGP KP Mozzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Jamiate Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, veteran ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ali Bilour, federal minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, PML-N provincial president and Advisor to PM on political Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai, members of national assembly along dignitaries, heads of administrative departments and noted political and social leaders.

Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated Azam Khan for taking charge as caretaker Chief Minister and expressed his best wishes.

Earlier, in the day, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali appointed the consensus choice of ruling and opposition parties, and former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

Azam Khan's name finalised as KP's caretaker CM: Durrani

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the notification for appointing Muhammad Azam Khan as caretaker chief minister early Saturday morning and duly issued the notification. “I, Haji Ghulam, the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hereby appoint M. Azam Khan, as the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in terms of Clause (IA) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.”

The KP government and the opposition had unexpectedly evolved a consensus on Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister during their meeting on Friday.

A meeting between KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Opposition Leader Akram Durrani was held at the Speaker’s House in Peshawar. In the meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter President Pervaiz Khattak and KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani were also present.

Mahmood Khan and Akram Durrani of the dissolved assembly later confirmed that they had agreed on the name of Azam Khan as caretaker CM.

After the meeting, Mahmood Khan and Akram Durrani held a press conference and announced that they had agreed on the name of former bureaucrat Azam Khan as Caretaker CM.

Mahmood Khan said the name of Azam Khan has been agreed upon as caretaker CM and it is for the first time in history that there was an agreement between the opposition and the government in this regard.

Akram Durrani while talking to the media said the people of the KP province were worried about the matter but they had chosen Azam Khan on merit and with consensus.

Both the leaders also signed a summary regarding their decision and forwarded it to the KP governor for further action.

Azam Khan was educated at the University of Peshawar, following which he went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree in 1962.

Muhammad Azam Khan has had a long and bright career as a civil servant in the Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Azam Khan caretaker chief minister Ghulam Ali KP governor Ghulam Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Negative growth of 66.73pc YoY: H1 mobile phones import stands at $362.862m

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Identification of accused by witnesses: LHC issues guideline

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Read more stories