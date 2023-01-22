AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Increase in roti, naan prices announced

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Muttahida Naan Roti Association has announced to increase the prices of roti of 100 grams from existing Rs 14 to Rs 16 and 150 grams naan from existing Rs 25 to Rs 30 per piece.

According to the office-bearers of the Association, new rates will apply from Sunday (today). They termed the increase a result of hike in flour prices.

They said that 15 kg flour bag is available at Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,850 and fine (Maida) 80 kg bag is available at Rs 11,000. They said price of wheat has declined but still they are unable to get flour at controlled rates.

The association also said that increase is necessary as rent of the shops and tariff of power and gas have increased as well.

A spokesman of the Association said they are ready to follow the government notified prices if administration ensures provision of flour and fine at government rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

flour prices naan prices roti prices Muttahida Naan Roti Association

Comments

1000 characters

Increase in roti, naan prices announced

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Negative growth of 66.73pc YoY: H1 mobile phones import stands at $362.862m

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Identification of accused by witnesses: LHC issues guideline

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Read more stories