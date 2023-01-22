Increase in roti, naan prices announced

LAHORE: The Muttahida Naan Roti Association has announced to increase the prices of roti of 100 grams from existing Rs 14 to Rs 16 and 150 grams naan from existing Rs 25 to Rs 30 per piece.

According to the office-bearers of the Association, new rates will apply from Sunday (today). They termed the increase a result of hike in flour prices.

They said that 15 kg flour bag is available at Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,850 and fine (Maida) 80 kg bag is available at Rs 11,000. They said price of wheat has declined but still they are unable to get flour at controlled rates.

The association also said that increase is necessary as rent of the shops and tariff of power and gas have increased as well.

A spokesman of the Association said they are ready to follow the government notified prices if administration ensures provision of flour and fine at government rates.

